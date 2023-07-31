Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of Operation Tidal Wave, the costliest major Allied air raid, proportionally, of World War II.

The U.S. aerial bombardment of nine oil refineries around Ploiesti Romania on Aug. 1, 1943, resulted in the loss of of 310 of 1,751 American airmen and 53 of 178 B-24 Liberator bombers. More than 100 additional crew members were captured and 55 additional aircrafts were damaged.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription