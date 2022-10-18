The Mon Valley Alliance Regional Enterprise Zone (REZ) Revolving Loan Fund application is open.
Those interested in applying for a loan can do so by going to monvalleyalliance.org/rez-revolving-loan.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Mon Valley Alliance Regional Enterprise Zone (REZ) Revolving Loan Fund application is open.
Those interested in applying for a loan can do so by going to monvalleyalliance.org/rez-revolving-loan.
The Mon Valley Alliance was awarded $750,000 in American Rescue Plan funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative to spur success and job creation in the mid-Mon Valley. Loans of up to $50,000 are available for very small businesses and socially and economically disadvantaged individual-owned businesses for development and expansion projects within the 14 mid-Mon Valley enterprise zone communities.
Those communities are: Allenport, Carroll, Charleroi, Donora, Dunlevy, Fallowfield, Monongahela, Speers and West Brownsville in Washington County; Brownsville and Belle Vernon in Fayette County, and North Belle Vernon, Monessen and West Newton in Westmoreland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.