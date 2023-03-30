The Bard and Bart are both going to be part of Little Lake Theatre’s upcoming season.
William Shakespeare and Bart Simpson, that is.
On Tuesday, the venerable Washington County theater company unveiled its new season, its 75th. Kicking off with the comedy, “Popcorn Falls,” on Thursday, April 6, Little Lake’s menu of plays for the next nine months includes a mix of lighthearted fare, serious drama, musicals, a thriller and more. It’s the first season fully put together by Patrick Cannon, who came on board as Little Lake’s artistic director last May.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll, who was on hand for the announcement, said Little Lake “doesn’t just provide entertainment. It gives the community a place to connect and come together.”
The season will start with “Popcorn Falls,” a production that has two actors playing over 20 roles in the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, which is forced into bankruptcy when the local waterfall – named Popcorn Falls – goes dry. Their last shot at solvency is if they can get a large grant. In order to get it, though, they have to produce a play in just a week. “Popcorn Falls” will be at Little Lake through Sunday, April 16.
The rest of the season will include:
n “Curious George and the Golden Meatball”: On All-You-Can-Eat Meatball Day, the beloved monkey is quite excited and helps Chef Pisghetti cook some meatballs. Along the way, George learns about Rome, cooking and more. It will open Thursday, April 27, and close Sunday, May 7.
n “Amelie”: A musical based on the 2001 French film of the same name, “Amelie” is the story of a quiet young woman who realizes that in order to find contentment, she will have to say what is in her heart. It opens Thursday, May 18, and closes Sunday, June 4.
n “For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday”: The play looks at the allure of never growing up and the inevitability of growing old. It opens Thursday, June 15, and closes Sunday, June 25.
n “Deathtrap”: A playwright who has endured a series of flops decides that a play written by one of his students is a surefire hit ... and he wants to take credit for it. “Deathtrap” opens Thursday, July 20, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 6.
n “Willy Wonka Jr.”: A musical adaptation of the Roald Dahl story about the enigmatic candy manufacturer, it includes songs from the 1971 movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” as well as new selections. It opens Thursday, Aug. 17, and closes Sunday, Aug. 27.
n “Lord of the Flies”: Based on the classic William Golding novel, “Lord of the Flies” has English boys stranded on a deserted island during wartime, with fun and games turning into a vicious power struggle. It opens Thursday, Sept. 7, and wraps up Sunday, Sept. 24.
n “The Book of Will”: Shakespeare’s greatest hits are recited in this comedy about theatrical players in the 1600s gathering together the collected works of history’s greatest playwright before they are lost to time. It opens Thursday, Oct. 5, and finishes Sunday, Oct. 22.
n “Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play”: A musical that has six survivors of an apocalyptic event distracting themselves around a fire by recounting an episode of “The Simpsons,” “Mr. Burns” looks at how the pop culture of one era can turn into mythology for future generations. It opens Thursday, Nov. 2, and closes Sunday, Nov. 19.
n “White Christmas”: Based on the 1954 film that starred Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye, the musical includes “Blue Skies,” “How Deep is the Ocean” and the beloved title song. It opens Thursday, Nov. 30, and concludes Saturday, Dec. 16.
A parking lot is also being added to Little Lake’s property this season. The first phase will be completed in June, according to Patti Knapp, the company’s managing director.
Sunny Disney Fitchett, the daughter of Little Lake founder Will Disney, noted the significance of Little Lake reaching its 75th season, saying, “I think it’s important to recognize our history, but I think it’s important to look ahead. I think it’s an exciting season and really speaks to the importance of theater and the importance of legacy.”
