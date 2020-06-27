Canonsburg’s council recently hired a new economic development coordinator.
Lisa Scarmazzi, one of the organizers for the borough’s Old Fashioned Christmas festival, will begin the part-time position July 1.
“We’re really excited about it,” said council member Rich Russo. “I think she’s a really good fit.”
Council voted unanimously during a meeting June 8 to hire Scarmazzi part time at a salary of $40,000, according to council member Eric Chandler. Multiple council members said the position was not advertised to the public for applications. Council had previously worked with “head-hunting” agencies on finding someone for the job, Chandler said, but that was for a potential full-time position, which was over budget.
“We’re just excited to have Lisa on board to work collectively with different organizations to make Canonsburg a hub for businesses and development,” Chandler said.
In a recent interview, Scarmazzi said that she retired from her 20-year position as director of marketing with Scarmazzi Homes in 2018. Since then, she’s been involved in nonprofit organizations in the borough and chaired the committee that put together the Christmas festival.
“I was born and raised in Canonsburg,” she said. “As a child, I remember coming into town with my parents and shopping at S&S Shoe Store and Rosners, and getting lunch at McCrory’s and just seeing the town alive with activity.”
Her hope is to bring that activity back to the borough by using its “core strengths,” she said, which include “affordability, convenient location, an award-winning school district and a family-oriented town.” She also hopes to keep younger generations in the borough by providing opportunities for housing, entertainment and employment.
Scarmazzi said that since the COVID-19 pandemic some people may be leaving bigger cities and largely populated areas for towns like Canonsburg.
“I believe that this pandemic has brought us back to a sense of community and the importance of community and family support,” she said.
Canonsburg was fortunate, Scarmazzi said, to not have any businesses shutter due to the state shutdown.
“The businesses that I’ve spoken to, they’ve had strong support from the community throughout the pandemic,” she said. “People adjusted the way they work through this, and thankfully, they all survived through it.”
Before the pandemic was a concern for businesses, council had started discussing this position following a February economic development workshop.
“Based on the information we received at that workshop, we need a point person that can help us focus on redevelopment,” Chandler said.
He said council wants Scarmazzi to be the “point person” for new businesses coming in and current businesses, to “streamline our processes,” and ensure that “all parties can move in the same direction.”
Scarmazzi said some of her goals for the new role are to be a contact and resource to businesses, while developing strategies to market the borough as a destination for new businesses. She wants to be a liaison between potential new businesses and property owners, offering information on available space, rent pricing, loans and grants, and other incentives.
“I’ve also been speaking with building owners who have available space and am extremely encouraged by their involvement and willingness to work with new businesses,” Scarmazzi said. “There are spaces available both large and small to accommodate a variety of tenants, and our town has leadership that wants to see growth and work to create solutions rather than put up barriers.”
She also will be looking into opportunities for development on Loubell Drive, where the borough recently purchased multiple parcels. The borough now owns from the former Eagles Lodge on North Central Avenue to the former nursing home at 119 Greenside Ave., with a parking lot between them.
“I have a strong belief in this town,” Scarmazzi said. “And I’m thrilled to be a part of Canonsburg’s future.”