Scott Beveridge/Observer-Reporter

Sam McCrossin is working to transfer a liquor license to a marina he has been building near Monongahela.

MONONGAHELA – A public hearing has been set for next week for a developer’s plan to transfer a liquor license to a marina he has been building near Monongahela.

Forward Township supervisors in Allegheny County will hold the hearing at 6:15 p.m. Monday on the request to transfer a license from a closed Max & Erma’s Restaurant in Scott Township to 13 Esel Lane at the Monongahela River, public records show.

“I’m working at it slowly and surely,” said Sam McCrossin of Union Township, who owns the marina bearing his last name.

He said McCrossin’s Landing Pub would be a family-friendly restaurant serving healthy sandwiches and side dishes.

His marina is near the site of the former Marina One that was destroyed many years ago in a fire.

“It’s not a done deal. I’m going to ride it out,” McCrossin said.

He said he’s been building the marina for the past two years, and that it will have guest spots for boaters who want to patronize the restaurant.

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

