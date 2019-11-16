news1.JPG

The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement cited three local businesses for liquor law violations on Friday.

Rembrandt's Roadhouse, located at 125 S. Main St., Ellsworth, was cited for an employee drinking alcohol while tending bar on three different occasions between July and September.

Old Trails Cafe, 669 National Pike East, South Strabane, was cited for selling alcohol off the premises and for selling alcohol between 2 and 7 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Four Points Brewing, 400 Washington Ave., Charleroi, was cited for selling alcohol to a minor on Sept. 7.

