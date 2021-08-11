Washington Fire Department was dispatched to the Observer-Reporter Tuesday morning following a lightning strike near the building.
The lightning struck during a heavy downpour about 9:15 a.m. The fire department was dispatched to the Observer-Reporter offices at 122 S. Main St., but Capt. Bobby Wasik said while the lightning was “definitely close,” it did not hit the building.
According to Wasik, the strike was close enough that it set off alarms at the fire department, but he said it was an “accidental activation.”