Stadium lights shone brighter than stars against a blue velvet sky Friday as Canonsburg Youth Girls Softball Association coach Dave Marple’s 8 and under and 10 and under teams took the field at Town Park for an evening scrimmage under new LEDs. “We’ve been talking about the lights for several years. The hard work began in February,” said Canonsburg Councilman Rich Russo. The borough funded the installation and labor involved in putting up new lights at the Town Park ballfield. KLH Communications provided some labor at no cost. The Marple teams were one of the first to play under new lights at Eric Galbraith Memorial Field, paid for by Aquatech International, Anixter, Friends of Town Park, Velma Jeffreys, the park board and Range Resources.
Light up night
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
