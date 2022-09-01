news 2

Life expectancy in the United States dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

According to the report, released on Wednesday, the estimated life span of someone born in the U.S. plummeted by nearly three years since 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic as the primary cause of the decline.

