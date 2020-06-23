Library buildings may have been closed, but they continued to serve residents, and six libraries in Washington County were recently honored by the Washington County Library System for their outstanding virtual programming during the quarantine.
“These libraries worked to provide a connection for their communities at a time when many needed it. We are honored to be able to highlight their continued service during an uncertain time,” said Jessica Miller, Washington County Library System administrator.
Bentleyville Public Library; Burgettstown Community Library; Chartiers-Houston Community Library; Citizens Library, Washington; Frank Sarris Public Library, Canonsburg; and Peters Township Public Library provided more than 125 programs throughout Washington County while stay-at-home orders were in effect.
These libraries offered programs that incorporated civic and social, health and financial information during the quarantine.
Some of the programs were virtual story times for preschoolers, creating a virtual escape room that was shared nationally, foreign language learning and a version of bingo aimed at keeping participants from becoming victims of fraud.
During the stay-at-home period, libraries in Washington County registered 424 new patrons, who gained access to online books and audio books and databases and free online courses.