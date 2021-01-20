Kathy Cameron, founder of the Washington County Gay Straight Alliance Inc., has met Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine a couple times, as Cameron sits on the state’s Commission on LGBTQ Affairs.
“She’s a very, very professional and educated woman, and I’m very proud that she would be recognized at a federal level,” Cameron said Tuesday. “The visibility for a trans woman to be recognized at a federal level is gratifying but also empowering to that community.”
President-elect Joe Biden announced Tuesday morning that he nominated Levine to serve in his administration as assistant secretary for health. If confirmed by the Senate, Levine will be the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the federal government.
“Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic – no matter their ZIP code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability – and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond,” Biden said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts.”
In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Levine called her work for Pennsylvania under Gov. Tom Wolf a “highlight of my career.”
“Since I began state service in 2015, I have been laser-focused on building a healthy Pennsylvania for all, and I am proud of the work we have done at the Department of Health during my tenure,” Levine said.
She listed many health-related issues she’s proud to have worked on within Wolf’s administration, like the opioid epidemic, disease prevention, health-care equity and LGBTQ equity.
“And I am extremely proud of the work we have done during the last year to save lives in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic,” she said. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve Pennsylvanians, and all Americans, as part of the Biden Administration if I am fortunate enough to be confirmed to this position.”
Wolf offered Levine his congratulations on the nomination Tuesday, calling her “skilled and valued,” and ensuring she’ll be missed.
“She has been a wise and dedicated partner during this pandemic and throughout her career with the commonwealth,” Wolf said in a statement issued Tuesday. “I couldn’t be prouder of the tireless work she’s done to serve Pennsylvanians and protect the public health.”
Levine, a pediatrician, joined Wolf’s administration in 2015 as the state’s physician general. She was appointed Secretary of Health in 2017, and was instrumental, he said, in the state’s response to the pandemic.
“I and the people of Pennsylvania owe her a debt of gratitude for her leadership, strength and dedication to protecting every person’s health amid unprecedented circumstances – and, at times, amid hateful distractions,” Wolf said. “Dr. Levine is both competent and compassionate, and never lets the anger or fear of others sway her from her goals.”
In the last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Levine received much criticism and hate speech, but Cameron said the folks who support her “are there as well.”
“She’s taken a lot of harsh criticism and disrespect in her position with regards to the pandemic, but I believe she’s helped save lives,” Cameron said. “I can’t say enough about her having the high profile and carrying it with dignity.”
Cameron said hate speech may continue, potentially increase even, as Levine takes on the new position.
“But like she’s done throughout the term of her Pennsylvania duties, she will handle it with the utmost professionalism,” Cameron said. “I think she’d be more prepared than anyone for that duty. That’s what she’s been living and breathing since this started.”
As Assistant Secretary for Health, Levine will oversee national public health offices and programs, including the Office of the Surgeon General, the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps., and 10 regional health offices nationwide.
“I’m proud of her,” Cameron said. “I’m proud that she’ll represent the trans community at that level.”
Rafael Alvarez Febo, executive editor of the state’s Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, said Tuesday that he’s excited for Levine to be a part of what may become “one of the most diverse Cabinets.” Febo said Levine is “extremely qualified” for the position, and proved it in her response to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting her decision to shut down the state by enforcing mask and social distancing restrictions.
“Although it was controversial, the science was more important than the politics,” Febo said in an interview. “She’s just had such an important role in making sure Pennsylvanians were safe. It’s been an honor to work with her.”
Dr. Debra Bogen, director of the Allegheny County Health Department, also congratulated Levine, calling her nomination “a loss for Pennsylvania” but “a true gain” for the nation. In a news release, Bogen thanked Levine for being a mentor to her, as this was Bogen’s first year in public health and certainly not without its challenges.
“Throughout the pandemic, she took courageous actions to keep Pennsylvanians safe, knowing they would draw sharp criticism,” Bogen said. “She always kept the big picture in clear focus. Her careful, steady, thoughtful and ‘do the right thing’ leadership is exactly what the country needs in Washington to lead America through this pandemic and to reform and build public health in the years that follow.”
Cameron, too, called Levine a “role model,” saying that she’s set an example for LGBTQ+ youth as someone who’s “achieved success through adversity.
“She’s brought a lot of visibility to the transgender community in a positive way,” Cameron said.