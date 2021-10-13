Typewriter

In response to Oren Spiegler's Oct. 10 letter, saying Jan. 6 was worse than 911 is a concerning statement to me. Now I can see why our country is in such a sad state of affairs with people believing that.

You may not have liked Donald Trump's tough stance on policies and rough talk, but I sure do miss it now. Joe Biden is a president who is destroying everything we hold near and dear in these United States of America. Mr. Spiegler, please don't try to point out the Democrats' achievements. There haven't been any.

Wake up, people. We are losing our beloved country.

Terry Hutson

Washington

