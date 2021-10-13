As president of the League of Women Voters of Washington County, I'd like to remind readers of a few key updates and dates regarding the upcoming election.
The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 18, and the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot is Oct. 26. New voting procedures and information on the use of voting machines can be reviewed on a video on the Washington County website: co.washington.pa.us/129/elections/, or by calling the Board of Elections for Washington County at 724-228-6750.
The league also would like to alert voters to an important issue on the ballot. Voters will be asked to vote for or against the creation of a Government Study Commission and on the same ballot, vote for members of the commission. If the vote to establish the commission is defeated, the members elected will not serve.
The Government Study Commission would be charged with studying the current form of county government and comparing it with other available forms under the laws of the commonwealth. The study commission would determine whether in its judgment the government could be strengthened or made more clearly responsible or accountable to the people, or whether its operation could become more economical or efficient under a changed form of government.
The League of Women Voters encourages local residents to register and get out to vote on Nov. 2.
Phyllis Waller
President, League of Women Voters, Washington County