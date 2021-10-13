In his Oct. 10 letter to the editor, Oren Spiegler set absolutely nothing straight, except proving that he has the absolute worst case of Trump derangement syndrome the human race has ever seen. In his letter, Spiegler castigates Pam Morosky for not "proving" the points of her letter, but he goes on to cast aspersions in his letter without proof – i.e. Donald Trump is a misogynist, a hater, a racist, a liar, a thug – all of the standard talking points he puts in everything he writes because CNN told him these things. Spiegler goes on to offer nothing of substance and no proof to back the nonsense. He despises Trump with a singular passion that exceeds human measuring capability. I get it. I'm also tired of reading it. That's all he offers anymore.
He must live in a parallel universe because he writes in his closing statements, "his (Joe Biden's) economic policies are generally well received." I hurt myself laughing at this statement. If one tunes into watch college or pro football or even NASCAR these days, they're apt to hear the "(bleep) Joe Biden chants that are sweeping the country. At a NASCAR event, NBC's Kelli Stavast cleverly tried to cover it up by telling driver Brandon Brown that the crowd was actually chanting, "Let's go, Brandon!" Even Newsweek has written about that broadcast. That phrase has found its way onto social media, onto the items of clothing, and into everyday water cooler conversation. It's developed into a life of its own as the students from religious Liberty University began chanting, "Let's Go, Brandon!" this past weekend at a school football game.
Biden has managed to anger a longtime American ally (France), and his apparent cognitive decline permeates newscasts around the globe – they are all on YouTube, so look them up. As bad as the mainstream media has tried to make Trump look bad, you never saw or hear anyone chanting "(bleep) Donald Trump," did you? Of course, the media won't tell you that!
John A. Quayle
North Franklin Township