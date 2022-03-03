This week, churches returned to a sense of normalcy when congregations gathered for traditional Ash Wednesday services. More than 100 parishioners gathered in St. Patrick’s Church in Canonsburg Wednesday afternoon, where Deacon Tony Mobley led the ash distribution service. The Rev. Thomas Gillespie also administered ashes and blessings on attendees. The beginning of Lent was observed with prayer followed by fellowship at the fish fry across the street.

