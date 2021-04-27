LeMoyne Community Center in Washington will hold Camp Challenge 2021 for children in kindergarten through 12th grade this summer.
The free camp will feature arts, education, field trips, tennis, archery, Girl Scouts, life skills, college and vocational prep and more.
Two sessions will be held: Session A will run from June 14 through July 9, and Session B will be held from July 12 through Aug. 6. Each camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 724-228-0260 or email thelmcc1956@gmail.com/.
Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.