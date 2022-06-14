School’s out for the summer, but fun and learning are still in session for children at LeMoyne Community Center’s Camp Challenge in Washington.
On Monday morning, 154 students from ages 6 to 17 hugged and high-fived the Washington Wild Things mascot, who greeted them at the center as camp kicked off for the first day.
The summerlong camp runs through Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Children will participate in educational, athletic and arts activities, including a STEAM program and art classes at Kaleidoscope. They also will go on field trips to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and other sites, and will go bowling and play tennis at Washington & Jefferson College, all for free.
Students also receive breakfast and lunch, and two snacks daily.
The camp is run by 21 counselors – teachers and guidance counselors, along with volunteers from Washington County’s Foster Grandparents Program, and are led by Washington & Jefferson College professor David Bunting.
Camp Challenge was launched in 2009 to provide experiences and opportunities for students who might not otherwise get a chance to experience camp.
“It’s exciting. It’s all about the kids,” said Teresa Burroughs, who recently was named executive director of LeMoyne Community Center. “We want the kids to have some fun and learn, and we want to give them a safe place to use critical thinking skills and develop their physical and emotional well-being.”
The camp is funded through grants and donations from CNX, Range Resources, PNC Trust, Highmark Whole Care, What About STEM, Washington County Housing Authority, United States Tennis Association Middle States program, and Kaleidoscope.