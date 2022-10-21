Local democracy advocates, joined by a coalition of service and civic groups, will present a non-partisan voter empowerment event at the LeMoyne Community Center in Washington Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.
Assistance with voter registration, absentee and mail-in voting, free legal information and more will be available. Selena’s American Eats food truck will be on site, and music will be provided by DJ Dave. Musician CT Legacy will perform.
