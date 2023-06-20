Summer is off to an entertaining start at LeMoyne Community Center, where 160 youths from kindergarten through ninth grade are taking part in the free Camp Challenge 2023.

The camp is held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 4 at the center on North Forrest Avenue in Washington.

