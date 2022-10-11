A large group of people lined up outside the LeMoyne Community Center on Saturday. It’s become a familiar site on the second Saturday of the month.
That’s when the center at 200 N. Forest Ave. holds its monthly food distribution, in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon on those Saturdays, but the line has started forming at 7 a.m. in recent months.
“We have an array of food for our community members and kids to come in and shop,” said Teresa Burroughs, community center executive director. “We don’t have a limitation on it. We monitor it so we have enough for everybody that comes in line. Everything is donated by local merchants.”
Burroughs added that available products also may include household items, paper products, baby supplies and even microwaves. New merchants who wish to donate always are being sought and in-kind donations are welcome.
The number of people taking advantage of the event has grown to more than 100 each month. Burroughs said she has seen people from Washington, Greene and Fayette counties, as well as a couple of folks from West Virginia.
“Since June 1, we’ve tripled our numbers,” Burroughs said. “It’s a blessing to the community. It makes us feel good to be able to help those in the community. The people that come in are so appreciative.”
“It’s grown under her leadership,” added Gerri Jones, a LeMoyne Community Center board member. “The changes that she’s made to it have been very positive.”
Burroughs said changes include establishing partnerships with local merchants, which has helped to collect the supply to meet the demand.
Jones described a change in the way people receive the goods. In the past, the items were taken to the recipient’s vehicle. Now participants come into the facility.
“It’s more of a personal touch,” Jones said. “She knows the individuals by name when they’re coming in. It’s just wonderful to see. They feel very good about coming here and shopping. I like the idea that they’re actually shopping. It’s not just given to them. They have the opportunity and pick out what they want. It gives them independence. “
Burroughs said partnerships have been established with Highmark and the state Department of Health, and measures are taken to make sure everyone receives COVID testing. Information on Medicare also is available.
People can register for the food distribution by contacting the LeMoyne Community Center at 724-228-0260. There are certain income levels that must be met. If someone misses the second Saturday of the month food distribution, there are always emergency boxes ready.
“We want to make sure there is no person left behind,” Burroughs said. “We want to make sure there is no one in need.”
