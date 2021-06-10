The LeMoyne Community Center began its free summer lunch program this week. The program, Nutrafit Mobile Feed, provides cold and hot lunches to children up to age 18, from June 7 to Aug. 13. Volunteers deliver food to youth in eight different locations across Washington between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The program has also expanded to youth in Bentleyville Apartments, Valley View Terrace in Canonsburg and Mon Valley Youth & Teen Association.
LeMoyne Community Center begins summer food program
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
