A landmark appellate court ruling last week requiring a seismic shift in how funding is distributed between wealthy and less affluent school districts across Pennsylvania is being met with more questions than answers about what it means for public education.

Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer issued a nearly 800-page order Tuesday that students in lower income districts are “being deprived” of equal educational opportunities, although it does not provide a clear roadmap on how to make the system more equitable.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In