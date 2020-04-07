State Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township, and State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, will each host a telephone town hall meeting this week to provide updates for their constituents on the coronavirus.
Cook’s event will begin at 6:20 p.m. today, while Bartolotta’s will begin at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.
Residents of Cook’s 49th Legislative District should expect a telephone call shortly beforehand. Those interested also can call in at 1-877-229-8493 and use ID Code 116664. Web audio streaming is also available at https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=16664.
The 49th Legislative District includes these communities in parts of Washington County: Monongahela, Carroll, Fallowfield, North Bethlehem, West Bethlehem, West Pike Run, Allenport, Beallsville, Bentleyville, California, Charleroi, Coal Center, Cokeburg, Deemston, Donora, Dunlevy, Elco, Ellsworth, Long Branch, Marianna, New Eagle, North Charleroi, Roscoe, Speers, Stockdale, Twilight and West Brownsville; in Fayette County, the communities are Franklin, Jefferson and Washington townships and Belle Vernon, Fayette City and Newell.
Bartolotta will answer questions from local community residents about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus during the telephone town hall event she is hosting.
Bartolotta and a panel of medical, public safety, education, unemployment professionals and those who deal with services for senior citizens will be available to answer questions about the state’s efforts to protect public health and the economy during the public health emergency.
Community residents will be able to ask questions or remain on the line to listen to the discussion.
Community residents can sign up to participate at www.senatorbartolotta.com/tele-town-hall. A live audio stream will also be available on the webpage.
The 46th Senatorial District includes all of Greene County, all of Washington County with the exception of Peters Township, and six communities in southwestern Beaver County.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.