McGuffey readers

Karen Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

The McGuffey’s Eclectic Readers, written by Claysville area native and Washington College graduate William Holmes McGuffey, had a profound influence on public education in the United States.

 Karen Mansfield

Today marks the 150th anniversary of the death of William Holmes McGuffey.

The teacher and minister, who died in 1873, became one of the most influential voices in public school education in the 19th century.

