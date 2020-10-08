Pennsylvanians are lucky to live in one of three regions in the world where deciduous forests display autumn colors – Eastern North America, the British Isles and parts of northwestern Europe, and Northeastern China and northern Japan.
And for leaf-peepers who are ready to hike the trails in the Laurel Highlands or drive through Mingo Creek County Park to view the spectacular hues of greens, yellows, reds and oranges, there’s great news: The fall foliage is expected to be remarkably beautiful.
Ideal weather conditions – warm sunny days and cool, crisp nights – that trees need for fall color development have occurred over the past couple of weeks, and that will result in dazzling fall color, said Ryan Reed, natural resource program specialist for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Additionally, dry weather has resulted in the lack of fungal outbreaks that wet conditions create, and which cause less colorful foliage.
“I expect the color to be particularly vibrant this year,” said Reed.
According to the DCNR’s fall foliage report, 33 of the state’s counties, including Greene, Fayette and Washington, are expected to experience peak fall foliage within the upcoming couple of weeks.
Reed said predicting fall foliage peaks is an “inexact science” based on several factors, but noted, “My best guess for the peak foliage in those three counties is the week following this fall foliage forecasting week, which is Oct. 8-14, so I’d expect the peak for those counties to be Oct. 15-21.”
Amid COVID-19, being outdoors – and getting in touch with nature – is considered one of the safer activities people can take part in. Leaf-peeping offers a chance to get outside and social distance in parks and on hiking trails.
Tiffany Holsen, of North Strabane Township, is driving to Kennerdell, Venango County this weekend, where the Kennerdell Overlook provides a spectacular view of the Allegheny River and surrounding forest.
Suzanne Kanary of North Strabane Township and her boyfriend, Jeff Monseau, are taking an annual drive on his Harley-Davidson this weekend to Seven Springs Mountain Resort, which offers a stunning view of the fall foliage, stopping for lunch, and visiting the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville.
Kanary grew up two blocks from the beach in New Jersey, but she has fallen in love with Southwestern Pennsylvania’s mountains.
“Fall here is the most beautiful time of year, with the vibrant colors of the changing tree leaves,” said Kanary. “Whether you like lakes or mountains or rivers, you have your choice here.”
The color of the leaves depends on the trees, Reed said. Red and sugar maples, “the stars of the show,” are particularly colorful this year, and will display orange and red leaves. Black gums will display shades from bright red to burgundy, while black birch appear yellow, and black cherry exhibits shades of yellow and red. Oaks remain mostly green while dropping their acorns. Sycamores, common along rivers in Pennsylvania, are turning golden browns and yellows. Any remaining ash trees are displaying a unique mix of purple, green and reds.
Additionally, Virginia creeper, a native vine that is often found growing up the trunks of trees, will show shades of red. Goldenrod will continue to show its bright-yellow bloom.
“Nature is fascinating. It attests to the physiological and biochemical makeup of the leaves on different species,” said Reed. “When you analyze the biochemicals, you’ll notice a different makeup and proportion in the tree species.”
Washington, Greene and Fayette counties offer plenty of beautiful spots for leaf-peeping outings, including Montour Trail, Hillman State Park, Ryerson Station State Park, and Ohiopyle State Park. Reed said the area in and around Ohiopyle is expected to offer some of the nicest color in the region.
Reed urged Pennsylvanians not to take the annual color show for granted.
“We are abundantly privileged in Pennsylvania to have the vibrancy of color that we do, and we are blessed to have the length of the fall foliage season that we do,” said Reed, noting the state’s fall leaf season lasts at least six weeks.
That’s because of the diversity of tree species (Pennsylvania boasts more than 120 species of trees) and the range of elevations, and the trees across the commonwealth peak at different times.
“We’re fortunate to have those mixed forests that add real diversity and palettes of color to the landscape,” said Reed. “Our state forests are our natural treasure.”
The DCNR has resources available to help people plan leaf-peeping outings, including an interactive map that shows prime locations for viewing Pennsylvania fall foliage from beautiful spots around the state. The DCNR also maps out two fall foliage road trips, including a 70-mile Southern Loop trip which covers the Laurel Highlands. Visit the website at www.dcnr.pa.gov and click on the Fall Foliage Reports link.