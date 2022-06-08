A Washington County man pleaded guilty in federal court last week on drug and gun charges.
The Department of Justice announced the plea in a release issued Tuesday. According to the DOJ, Marcus Brown, 34, pleaded guilty on June 1 in the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The DOJ describes Brown as the leader of a “multi-member drug trafficking organization.” He was intercepted directing the movement of drugs from New Jersey to Washington County.
The charges Brown pleaded guilty to include conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine and possession firearms in conjunction with gun trafficking. Twenty others were charged in a superseding indictment.
Brown is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 for sentencing. He faces 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million or both.