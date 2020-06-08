As Kermit the Frog once sang, “It’s not easy bein’ green.”
As the region transitions from a cautionary yellow phase during the novel coronavirus pandemic to a more relaxed green phase, there are a slew of rules governing establishments that can reopen for on-premises consumption of food and alcohol.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board issued what it called “supplementing guidance” on what’s allowed and not allowed.
One of them has to do with operating at half of the capacity permitted by fire safety authorities.
In a recent news release, it read, “Indoor seating in green counties is allowed but not required for restaurant, retail dispenser and hotel licensees. Seating is limited to the lesser of 50% of the stated fire capacity or 12 people per 1,000 square feet.”
At the Union Grill in downtown Washington, a maximum capacity of 185 translates to 92 1/2 people.
“The guidelines are what they are,” said Jim Colonna, manager at the Grill for the past two years along with what he estimated has been 30 years as a chef and restaurateur in the Washington area. “It’s difficult and frustrating to interpret what they mean.”
The Grill, also known as “the D&U” from its location down steps at 13. E. Wheeling St. and underneath South Main, reopened Friday to what many are calling the new normal.
“It’s going to be a trying time until we go back to the previous normal,” Colonna said last week.
What might people find that’s different at the D&U?
Rather than huddling near the entrance until a table becomes available, diners should call ahead and wait in their cars until they can be seated.
The Grill has switched to single-use paper menus. Every other booth on the bar side will be available for seating so people are 6 feet apart. The LCB also allows, as an alternative, barriers between tables.
Patrons will be encouraged to place their orders via mobile phones to minimize contact with a server.
“Outdoor seating in both licensed and unlicensed locations is permitted. The same restrictions imposed on indoor seating apply to outdoor seating as well,” the LCB stated.
Don’t look for the D&U to transform itself into a sidewalk café.
“The sidewalk is too crooked for that,” Colonna said.
“We thought about where we could put stuff to try to generate some more revenue for the business, because it’s been slow, but none of it is our property. You can only do so much with take-out.”
Chuck Moran, executive director of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, wrote, in response to some emailed questions, that his group has “been working with our members to help them on other business matters related to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Regarding outdoor seating (guidelines), as we interpret them, a tavern or licensed restaurant may serve food and adult beverages on a licensed portion of a premise.
“If an establishment doesn’t have a licensed outdoor seating area, then they have two options. Option one is to apply for outdoor space (parking lots) to be licensed so that they can serve both food and adult beverages. Option two is to serve food only. In those situations, a patron would need to purchase adult beverages on the licensed portion of the property and carry it to the unlicensed portion, like take-out including mixed spirits drinks to go (under) Act 21 of 2020. Establishments should check with their local governments concerning local ordinances.
“We believe outdoor seating, either licensed or non-licensed, will be a help for those establishments who can offer this service. Some locations may not have this as an option due to location; however, we’re aware of some cities and townships are working to close streets on certain days to allow restaurants to use the streets for outdoor seating.”
Holders of club and catering club licenses may allow members to be served on the licensed premises but must follow the same social distancing rules that apply to restaurants. Clubs and catering clubs cannot sell any alcohol for off-premises consumption.
Manufacturers such as breweries, limited wineries, distilleries and limited distilleries may also offer food and drink for on-premises consumption, following the same rules as restaurants, according to the LCB.
Other regulations address how much beer and wine can be purchased and consumed in unlicensed areas, and the size of “prepared beverages and mixed drinks to go.”
“People want to come back,” Colonna said. “They want to eat out, see other people and be seen.
“It’s time to stop eating out of plastic containers.”