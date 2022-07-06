The Layton Bridge and Tunnel in Fayette County will be closed until late August as crews work over the next two months to repair the structure to preserve it long enough until a new span can eventually be built in the area to replace it.
The state Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the closure to allow for temporary repairs to extend the life of the 123-year-old bridge that crosses over the Youghiogheny River in Perry Township.
On Monday, construction equipment could be seen staged underneath the bridge on the Great Allegheny Passage bicycle trail, indicating work was set to begin soon.
PennDOT officials previously said the construction project will include masonry work on both entrances to the tunnel, along with repairs to the bridge floor, timber sidewalk, bridge deck, superstructure and substructure. Once completed, the bridge will be able to be used by motorists for a few more years.
A reopening date has not been announced, although PennDOT expects the work to be finished at the end of August. During that time, Layton Road will be closed to traffic about a mile east of Perryopolis, so motorists are asked to use PennDOT’s marked detour utilizing the bridge on Route 819 that connects Dawson and Liberty.
The repairs will give PennDOT time to design and construct a new bridge in the area, although its location and when it will be available for motorists has not been made public. PennDOT officials said last October that they hope to begin the bidding process in 2025, meaning the current Layton Bridge will still be utilized for several more years.
The Layton Bridge was built in 1899 and originally used as a railroad crossing, but it has been deteriorating over the years. The bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and PennDOT officials previously said they were looking at options to rehabilitate the span or “market” it to be sold to a private buyer or nonprofit and then relocated. It’s unlikely the bridge will be sold, so it’s expected to eventually be demolished and dismantled.