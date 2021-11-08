Lawrence resident and Korean War veteran Leonard Norman has been honored with an Ambassador for Peace medal.
The medal, provided by the Korean Consul General, recognizes veterans who honorably served in the Korean War. To receive the medal, an eligible veteran must have served in the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, or have participated in United Nations peacekeeping operations until the end of 1955. Members of the U.S. Navy are also eligible if they served aboard a naval vessel that was assigned to Korean waters within the 1950 to 1953 time frame.
The medal was presented to Norman by retired Col. Robert DeSousa and Colton Fedell, the Southwestern Pennsylvania regional manager for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.