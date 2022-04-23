The International Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Investigators Association recently announced that several law enforcement officials in Washington County were honored for their prosecution of members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club following an assault at the Charleroi Slovak Club in April 2019. District Attorney Jason Walsh, second from left, and Charleroi Regional police Chief Chad Zelinsky, second from right, accepted the award. Others who also were awarded but are not pictured, include First Assistant District Attorney Leslie Ridge, Chief Detective Kiprian Yarosh and Detective Michael Carso.
