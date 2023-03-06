Adults and Washington County students in grades 2 to 12 are invited to submit entries for this year’s Law Day contests, sponsored by the Washington County Bar Association, the Washington County Bar Foundation and the Observer-Reporter.
The bookmark contest for grades 2-5 has cash prizes ranging from $15 to $50; and the editorial essay, creative arts, and box diorama contests for grades 6-12 have cash prizes ranging from $100 to $225. All place winners and honorable mentions for all contests will receive a certificate that will be presented at the public Law Day celebration on Monday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.
The entry deadline is Friday, April 14, at 4 p.m.
This year’s national Law Day theme is “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility and Collaboration.” Complete guidelines for this year’s contests are available at www.washcobar.org.
The Law Day committee is also seeking submissions of citizenship projects that have had an impact on the Washington County community at some point over the last 24 months. Washington County residents or an organization with its primary office address in Washington County are eligible to apply for the $250 prize, which will be donated to the winner’s charity of choice.
Any entry that can be emailed should be sent to Kathy Sabol at kathy@washcobar.org, including essays, photographs of box dioramas and, if possible, films or videos. Bookmarks and other entries should be sent to the Washington County Bar Association office at 119 S. College St., Washington, Pa., 15301. Submission of three-dimensional artwork and other work that cannot be sent by U.S. mail or email can be delivered to the Bar Association office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Law Day USA was established in 1958 by President Dwight Eisenhower to strengthen our nation’s heritage of liberty, justice and equality under law.
For more information about Law Day and other programs offered by the Washington County Bar Association and the Washington County Bar Foundation, contact Kathy Sabol at kathy@washcobar.org or call 724-225-6710.
