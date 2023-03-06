LawDay2022-1.jpg

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

Margaret Garcia, Meredith Bryant and Kaitlyn Pierrard, Ambassadors Girl Scouts, Troop 16210, begin the 2022 Law Day ceremony with a presentation of colors.

Adults and Washington County students in grades 2 to 12 are invited to submit entries for this year’s Law Day contests, sponsored by the Washington County Bar Association, the Washington County Bar Foundation and the Observer-Reporter.

The bookmark contest for grades 2-5 has cash prizes ranging from $15 to $50; and the editorial essay, creative arts, and box diorama contests for grades 6-12 have cash prizes ranging from $100 to $225. All place winners and honorable mentions for all contests will receive a certificate that will be presented at the public Law Day celebration on Monday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.

