Timothy John Sheehan, the late chief of the California Borough Police Department, was among officers honored in a memorial service Monday at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg.
Gov. Tom Wolf joined the Fraternal Order of Police for the service, with members of law enforcement, families and elected officials in attendance. Wolf said, "Pennsylvania's law enforcement officers are steadfast public servants who put their lives on the line day after day to protect their neighbors, community members, and fellow Pennsylvanians. Today, we stand in memorial for our fallen officers. We recognize their heroism, bravery and selflessness that we all rely on."
Sheehan, 50, died of a heart attack while on duty Feb. 11, 2021. Sheehan had been with the California Borough Police Department for over 15 years, serving as a bike patrol officer and detective before becoming police chief. He was also a Brownsville firefighter.