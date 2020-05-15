Lane restrictions will be put in place next week on Route 22 on the eastbound and westbound side of the roadway between the I-576 and the Bavington exits in Robinson Township, Washington County, according to a news release from PennDOT District 12.
The restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning May 18 and will continue until June 5, the release said.
The work is part of the Pa. Turnpike Southern Beltway project and will allow crews to install foundations for digital message boards along Route 22, the release said.