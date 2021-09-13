Single-lane restrictions will be in place beginning today on Beach Hollow Road in Bulger and portions of interstates 70 and 79.
The work on Beach Hollow Road, which will take place between Candor Road and state Route 980, will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from today until Oct. 13, weather permitting, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.
The traffic restriction will allow crews to complete grading, seeding and topsoil work along Beech Hollow Road in conjunction with the Southern Beltway project, the release said.
Slow-moving lane restrictions will also be in place in the left-hand passing lanes on Interstate 70 and Interstate 79 in Westmoreland and Washington counties, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release. The restrictions begin at 8 p.m. today and will run until 6 a.m. Sept. 24.
Crews will replace raised pavement markers. The restrictions will only occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday,the release said.