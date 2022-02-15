There will be lane restrictions on South Main Street at Park Avenue in Washington during daylight hours over the next week while crews bore into the surface for core samples ahead of a bridge replacement project.
The state Department of Transportation said the single-lane restrictions with alternating traffic will happen daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning today and continuing until Feb. 23. Flaggers will direct traffic during those times when one lane is closed.
The subsurface boring will allow crews from Alfred Benesch & Co. to get core samples in preparation for the Catfish Creek Culvert Replacement Project that is expected to begin in 2025.