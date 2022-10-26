Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, there will be nighttime single-lane restrictions on Interstate 70 in Buffalo, North Franklin and Somerset townships.
State Department of Transportation crews will work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday to perform mastic sealing. Work will occur in both directions of the interstate, beginning in Buffalo and North Franklin between Exit 11 (Taylorstown) and Exit 15 (Chestnut Street). In Somerset, work will occur between mile marker 24 and Exit 32 (Ginger Hill/Bentleyville).
