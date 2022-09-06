There will be intermittent lane restrictions on Jefferson Avenue in Washington between West Wylie Avenue and Route 844 from now until late November, the state Department of Transportation announced Monday.
The restrictions will be place periodically as the construction schedule allows, and two-way traffic will be maintained during that time, sometimes with flaggers, if needed.
