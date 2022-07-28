Safety day

Curt Huffman, left, and Kathleen Watson, both PennDOT employees, demonstrate signals at a compressed work zone at the department’s safety day in 2018.

 Trista Thurston

There will be single-lane restrictions on Brownlee Road in North Strabane Township next month.

The lane restrictions between Route 519 and Route 136 will begin Monday and continue through mid-August during daylight hours, according to the state Department of Transportation.

