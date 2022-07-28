There will be single-lane restrictions on Brownlee Road in North Strabane Township next month.
The lane restrictions between Route 519 and Route 136 will begin Monday and continue through mid-August during daylight hours, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Flaggers will be controlling traffic in the area while crews perform roadway maintenance such as milling, base repair, leveling, wearing and line painting.
