VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced it will restrict Interstate 70 to one lane in both directions between mile marker 12 and the Pennsylvania state line from today until July 3.
This restriction is due to Tunnel Ridge longwall mining activity occurring under the interstate. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.
This will allow construction crews to monitor the roadway and perform any necessary repair work to maintain safe travel along that segment of I-70.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, be alert for changing traffic patterns, and expect delays.