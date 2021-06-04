There will be multiple ramp and road closures around the Jefferson Avenue interchange on Interstate 70 in Washington over the next few months, the state Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
The closures will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and include the Jefferson Avenue westbound off-ramp, the westbound lane of East Wylie Avenue and a portion of Allison Avenue in that area. Detours will be posted while the closures remain in effect until Thursday, Oct. 7.
The closures are necessary while PennDOT works on various road improvements around the Jefferson Avenue interchange on I-70.