Applications for the 2022 Washington County Agricultural Land Preservation Program are being accepted until Sept. 30. The Agricultural Land Preservation Program is a state and county-run program that purchases development rights from landowners to protect farmland for future agricultural production. To date, this program has preserved 47 farms totaling more than 7,200 acres in Washington County.

To qualify, farms must be in a duly recorded agricultural security area, a minimum of 50 acres (unless contiguous to other approved preserved land, a 10-acre minimum), meet soil quality parameters as required by state regulations, and have a conservation plan.

