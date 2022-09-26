Applications for the 2022 Washington County Agricultural Land Preservation Program are being accepted until Sept. 30. The Agricultural Land Preservation Program is a state and county-run program that purchases development rights from landowners to protect farmland for future agricultural production. To date, this program has preserved 47 farms totaling more than 7,200 acres in Washington County.
To qualify, farms must be in a duly recorded agricultural security area, a minimum of 50 acres (unless contiguous to other approved preserved land, a 10-acre minimum), meet soil quality parameters as required by state regulations, and have a conservation plan.
Landowners retain private property ownership and may still use, lease, or sell the property. However, any new owner must abide by the easement terms, which limit subdivision, non-agricultural development, and other uses inconsistent with commercial agriculture.
To apply for the agricultural land conservation easement program, a landowner must complete and submit an application before the annual deadline. Applications may be obtained from the Washington County Planning Commission or the Washington County website, co.washington.pa.us/173/Farmland-Preservation.
Completed applications should be submitted to: Caroline Sinchar, Washington County Planning Commission, 100 W. Beau Street, Suite 701, Washington, PA, 15301.
