Waynesburg University’s Lamplighters Touring Choir will perform a fall concert at 5 p.m. Thursday in Roberts Chapel.
The concert is free, and the public is invited to attend.
This particular concert will be structured similarly to a worship service, where students will read Scripture and perform works related to that Scripture.
Works that will be performed include a contemporary Christian song, "The Way That I Take" by Indiana Bible College and various selections from composer Jonathan Adams, including "Holy Harmony" and "The Plans I Have for You." Other literature will feature a Latin Renaissance period song.
