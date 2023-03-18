Fishing around for fun

More than 300 children participated in a Fish for Fun event at Lake Wilma in this file photo from 2013.

Anglers who had hoped to fish for trout at Lake Wilma in Greene County will be out of luck this season.

The lake, which is owned by the energy company CNX Resources, is being temporarily closed due to “ongoing operations,” according to spokesman Brian Aiello. This means that trout stocking operations that had been planned for Thursday and for April 12 at Lake Wilma have been called off. The lake, located in Wayne Township, will also be closed for Mentored Youth Trout Day next Saturday, and on April 1, the opening of trout season.

Tags

Staff Writer

Brad Hundt came to the Observer-Reporter in 1998 after stints at newspapers in Georgia and Michigan. He serves as editorial page editor, and has covered the arts and entertainment and worked as a municipal beat reporter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In