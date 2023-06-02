Route 3001 (Lake Road) between Shaler Road and Dutch Fork Church Road in Donegal Township will be closed starting Thursday. Work will progress through July, weather and operational dependent. The closure will allow crews to perform slide repairs. A posted detour will be in place utilizing Route 3004 (Dutch Fork Road), Route 231 (North Road) and Route 40 (National Pike). Crews from Plum Contracting, Inc. will be performing the work.
