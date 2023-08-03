A Washington County judge has blocked Trinity Area School District’s plan to sell the former Laboratory School.
Judge Michael L. Lucas on Tuesday denied the school district’s request to sell the elementary school to Kelsall Properties LLC for $200,000.
Kelsall plans to convert the one-story school building into residential apartments.
The decision followed a hearing Monday in the Court of Common Pleas on the proposed private sale.
The judge questioned the adequacy of the $200,000 sale price for the 99 Manse St. building and 3.748 acres of land in South Strabane Township.
According to Washington County real estate records, the building has an assessed value of $1.73 million while the land is valued at $392,500.
Two independent real estate appraisers who inspected the property testified the purchase price was “fair and reasonable,” and is a better price than could be obtained at public sale, but Lucas concluded neither affidavit submitted by the appraisers addressed a comprehensive appraisal obtained by the school district in 2022.
That appraisal indicated the assessed value for the Laboratory School was overstated, but concluded the property had an estimated fair market value of $375,000.
According to the ruling, “an 87.5% difference between the proposed sale price and the appraised value in 2022 is substantial.”
For Trinity, selling the school is a cost-saving measure. The school district spends about $80,000 annually to maintain the building, and it also requires asbestos remediation.
Several school district residents who attended the hearing objected to the private sale. One of their concerns was parking at adjacent Billy Bell Township Park, already limited, would be further restricted because visitors often park at spaces available at the school.
Parking and other issues raised by residents were not considered in the ruling.
The school district did not comment on the decision.
