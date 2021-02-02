Along with enduring the loss of employment, Pennsylvanians who have lost their jobs in recent weeks have had to deal with website woes, identification issues and other forms of aggravation.
Now, they also have to be wary of fraudsters looking to nab their personal information.
At a virtual media briefing Monday, Jennifer Berrier, acting secretary of the state Department of Labor & Industry, warned that Facebook sites made to look like those belonging to the department had been created, and unemployed residents who had mistakenly gone to the sites had been asked for personal information, such as their Social Security numbers.
“Be extremely vigilant,” Berrier said. “Treat your Social Security number like your wallet. You wouldn’t leave it out. Labor and Industry does not reach out to claimants through social media. Please be careful with your personal data.”
The department also reported that scammers have been contacting people who have left comments on the department’s official social media pages.
The availability of new federal unemployment money that has flooded into the system as a result of the extension of the CARES Act has boosted instances of fraud, according to Berrier. The department’s Facebook page goes under the name “PA Department of Labor & Industry,” and uses the handle “@PALaborIndustry.” The department has emphasized that it does not send private messages to claimants via Facebook, nor does it ask anyone to call or send a text message to a phone number, and it does not ask claimants to send an email message.
Meanwhile, Berrier said the department is continuing its efforts to get unemployment relief to Pennsylvanians. Last week, 83,000 new claims were filed and 67,000 people contacted the department for help. In recent weeks, technical snafus have hampered the process. Among them, according to Berrier, are individuals seeking Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits self-identifying as permanent residents of the United States rather than as citizens. Some people who reported their residency status correctly have also had problems, Berrier explained.
In addition, some claimants have endured long waits in the “waiting room” of the PUA website.
“I know this is extremely aggravating, and we’re working very hard to get these issues fixed,” Berrier said.