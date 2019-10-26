Canon-McMillan district officials said Friday they resolved a situation involving a high school student who had a knife, but harmed no one.
“At no time was anyone in danger, targeted or threatened,” the district said in a message.
Officials said they learned about the knife that morning from a tip made by a fellow student, who also gave the first name of the classmate and a description of the student. The school administration and North Strabane Township police worked together on the investigation.
District officials said “possession of a knife was confirmed and the incident was turned over to the proper authorities for further investigation.”
Officials went on to commend the tipster, but gave few other details about what occurred earlier in the day.
Calls placed to the police department and district Superintendent Michael Daniels’ office weren’t immediately returned.