The Kiwanis Club of Washington is finding a new purpose for unwanted shoes.
The club has partnered with Funds2Orgs, an organization that operates in partnership with developing countries. The shoes collected will be sent to the countries, where people can launch and sustain their own small businesses by selling donated shoes and clothing.
The Kiwanis Club receives money for each pair of donated shoes, and plans to use the funding to provide its annual $500 scholarships for students in Avella, McGuffey, Trinity and Washington school districts.
The shoe drive, which is underway, will be ongoing until the end of July.
Kiwanis Club secretary Will White said the drive “is part of the Kiwanis mission to serve the children of the world.”
He said the shoe drive will enable the club to raise money for the scholarships, help others in need, and raise awareness about the Kiwanis Club of Washington, which was founded in 1922 and is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
“People have been clearing out their closets over the past year, so we’re hoping they don’t throw away those good, useable shoes, but throw them our way,” said White.
To learn more about where to drop off donations of new and gently used shoes, contact White at 724-344-9675.