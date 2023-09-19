A Kitty & Pupper Palooza fundraiser is scheduled for 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Kodiak Barn and Grill, 1001 Guttman Ave., Charleroi.
All proceeds benefit the Charleroi Spay/Neuter Project for cats and dogs.
The event will feature a 50/50 raffle, auction baskets and a number of gifts. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Jerry Jericho.
Guest bartenders will include Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan, Col. Robert Vaughan, District Attorney Jason Walsh and Attorney Steve Toprani.
Guest hostesses will be Leanna Hopkins Spada and Kristin Hopkins Calcek.
