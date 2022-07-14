City of Washington emergency personnel will be competing against each other in a culinary competition.
The First Responders Kitchen Clash presented by Don’s Appliances is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Main Street Pavilion.
Teams from the city’s fire department, police department and Ambulance and Chair Emergency Medical Services will be pitted against each other. Each team will be assigned a professional chef to aid in the competition.
Teams will be given distraction cards to try to affect the opposing teams.
The winning team will receive all of the proceeds that are raised. Celebrity judges will select the winner.
“There’s a lot of incentive,” said Shana Brown, Main Street manager. “Our first responders do so much for us every day, so (we thought) let’s do something for them. Let’s showcase them.”
There are plans for a Touch a Truck for kids at the event as well as a dunk tank, allowing the public to dunk local business owners. There also will be food vendors and raffle baskets.